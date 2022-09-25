Marilyn "Peggy" J. Anders (nee Younker)

June 18, 1925 - Sep. 12, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Marilyn J. "Peggy" Anders (nee Younker) age 97, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022.

She is survived by her two children: Nancy J. Anders, Herbert J. (Marsha) Anders; two grandchildren: Robert J. (Nicole) Anders and Matthew J. (Megan) Anders; six great-grandchildren: Samantha, Julia, Timothy "TJ", Mary, Kimble and Rory Anders; many nieces, nephews, friends; and honorary family members: Isabelle, Michael, Jamie, and Mikey.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert "Bob" Anders; her parents: Milton Jacob Younker and Marjorie (Pfeil) Younker; and her brothers: Milton Younker, Jr. (Corinne) and Bruce Younker.

After graduation from Thornton Township High School, Class of 1943, Peggy continued her education at Thornton Jr. College while working at the Woolworth Store in Harvey, IL part time. Beginning in June, 1944, as women were taking over jobs in factories and the steel mills replacing men drafted in WWII, Peggy was employed as a production clerk at the Acme Steel Company in Riverdale/Chicago, IL.

In September, 1945, Peggy left her job at Acme and became a full-time student at DePauw University, Greencastle, IN, finishing her junior and senior years. At DePauw, Peggy pledged and became a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority, Delta Chapter, providing her with a group of friends who shared a special bond and sisterhood throughout their lives.

Peggy graduated from DePauw in 1947 with a BA degree in Economics. After graduation she was offered a full-time position at Acme Steel in their main office.

On May 14, 1949 Peggy married her high school sweetheart after Bob returned home from WWII. She then joined him in running the Anders Grocery Store in Dolton, IL until it closed on October 26, 1957.

As Peggy raised her family with Bob, she earned additional college credits for her substitute teacher's license and worked as a teacher around her homemaking responsibilities. She also spent many years researching and writing numerous family genealogy journals documenting our family's heritage. As many family and friends remember-- Peggy's two hobby passions were reading and writing! These two passions came together when she wrote THE DASH-- four volumes of her writing exemplifying the words of the poem by Linda Ellis, telling of the life she and Bob lived between their births only two weeks apart to their deaths only seven months apart.

Peggy spent her life dedicated to faith, family, friends, and the community. The family is planning a private service and then Peggy will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Bob, at Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL.

