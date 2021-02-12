Marilyn R. Kooy (nee Vierk)
July 10, 1939 — Feb. 10, 2021
LANSING, IL - Marilyn R. Kooy (nee Vierk), born July 10, 1939, in Lansing, IL, passed away suddenly February 10, 2021. Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Lyle (Butch) Kooy. Loving mother of Kristine (Robb) Wilkens, Karen (Alfred) Phillips and Kathy (Ryan) Shone. Cherished grandmother of: Ryan, Megan, Erin, Cody, Madeline, Emma, Brady and Holden; and great-grandmother of Hazel; as well as many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 18100 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL, with Pastor John Richy officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking when entering the building to please wear a mask and observe the 6 feet social distancing protocol.
Marilyn was an active member of the Lansing Historical Society, Lansing Business Women's and held many offices for both organizations over the years. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL. She was awarded the 2009 and 2010 Lansing Special Volunteer Award, and won the ATHENA Leadership Award in 2012.
Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She loved spending time with her family, painting, sewing and crocheting. Marilyn was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's name to St. John's Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL. www.schroederlauer.com