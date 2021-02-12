LANSING, IL - Marilyn R. Kooy (nee Vierk), born July 10, 1939, in Lansing, IL, passed away suddenly February 10, 2021. Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Lyle (Butch) Kooy. Loving mother of Kristine (Robb) Wilkens, Karen (Alfred) Phillips and Kathy (Ryan) Shone. Cherished grandmother of: Ryan, Megan, Erin, Cody, Madeline, Emma, Brady and Holden; and great-grandmother of Hazel; as well as many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 18100 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL, with Pastor John Richy officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking when entering the building to please wear a mask and observe the 6 feet social distancing protocol.