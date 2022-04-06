MUNSTER - Marilyn Rippey, age 91, of Munster passed away on April 2, 2022. She is survived by her son, Michael (Cherie) Rippey; daughter, Peg (Joel) Gonzales; nine grandchildren: Kevin Rippey (fiancee Ashley Smith) and Megan (Caleb) Kroloff; Katie (Seth) Burk, Colleen (Eric) Turner, Bridget, Emily and Maggie Anderson; and Kathleen and Erin Gonzales; great-grandchild, Clara Burk; brothers: Jim and Bob Welsh; sister, Rose (Bob) Wagner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Basil Rippey; cherished daughter, Mary Rippey Anderson; parents: Sydney and Helen Welsh; and brother, Sydney Welsh, Jr.

Friends are invited to celebrate her life at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN, on Friday, April 8, from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 9, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.

Marilyn attended St. Casimir Academy in Chicago. She proudly earned a B.S. in Management from Calumet College of St. Joseph. Marilyn began her career at Commonwealth Edison and later worked for St. Ann's Church in Lansing and retired from Calumet College of St. Joseph. She was a devout and long-standing member of St. Thomas More parish where all of her children and grandchildren attended. She was strong in her faith, her love of her family, and her advocacy of the importance of education.

Donations may be made in her memory to St. Thomas More Church or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.