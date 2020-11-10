Marilyn Rosen (nee Gabovitch), born to Carl and Rebecca Gabovitch, (who predeceased her) in Hammond, Indiana, on April 21, 1929, passed away in her home from natural causes on November 8, 2020, with her window open allowing the sun and breeze to caress her face.

Marilyn was one of three children and had an older sister, Faye Heiss (Stuart Heiss), who predeceased her and has a younger brother, Dr. Edward Gabovitch (Phyliss). Marilyn's sister and brother were her trusted confidants and she loved and admired them greatly. Marilyn married the love of her life, Burton Rosen (who predeceased her), on July 11, 1948, meeting him at Purdue University when she was a junior and he was completing his engineering degree after serving in the U.S. Army during World War Two.

They settled in Gary, Indiana and raised three children: Suzy McAlpine, Lawrence Rosen (Patricia Garner) and Jody Myers (Paul Lutz). Marilyn never ceased being a loving, attentive mother to her children always solicitous about their well-being. Marilyn also adored her grandchildren: Michael (Melissa) and Ross McAlpine, Joshua, Rebecca and Sarah Rosen and Sean and Russell Myers.