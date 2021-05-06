Sept. 15, 1936 - April 30, 2021
TINLEY PARK, IL - Marilyn Ruth Noel was born in Terre Haute, IN on September 15, 1936, to Gilbert and Bessie (Brenton) Noel. Her father was a Pastor, serving in several churches in Indiana. When the teacher at school asked each student where their father worked, Marilyn answered that her father did not work. She assumed since he was always home, he didn't work.
Marilyn began playing the piano even before she started school. She had a gift from God, and she enjoyed it and used it to minister to others. She loved all kinds of music and often played the piano to relax. She was the Church Pianist or Organist most of her life.
In 1959 Marilyn graduated from Butler University with a Bachelor of Science. She then attended Indiana University, graduating in 1964 with a Master of Science in Education.
While Marilyn was in college, her mother passed away from cancer. Her father married Ethel, and they were together until he passed away.
Marilyn taught in Marion, IN for four years. She knew another teacher named Roberta Wilson. They decided to share an apartment. That arrangement lasted until Roberta's passing in 2006. They enjoyed traveling and visited many US sites and cities.
After moving to Munster, IN, Marilyn taught in the Hammond School Distric for thirty-six years. She also served as Assistant Principal for a time. She and Roberta began attending the Wesleyan Missionary Church in the early '70s. Marilyn played the piano for services and often sang. They both taught Sunday School classes and directed the Kingdom Kids after-school program for serveral years. Through her teaching at school and at church, Marilyn influnced the lives of hundreds of children.
In addition to music and travel, Marilyn loved plants and flowers, candy corn, reading, and cooking. She had a large collection of cookbooks and enjoyed entertaining in her home. Though she had no siblings, the people of her church gladly accepted her as family.
Marilyn passed away, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Bickford Senior Living in Tinley Park, IL. A viewing will be held at LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 7909 State Road, Burbank, IL at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery, 9100 Archer Avenue, Willow Springs, IL. Funeral info 708-636-2320.