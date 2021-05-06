Sept. 15, 1936 - April 30, 2021

TINLEY PARK, IL - Marilyn Ruth Noel was born in Terre Haute, IN on September 15, 1936, to Gilbert and Bessie (Brenton) Noel. Her father was a Pastor, serving in several churches in Indiana. When the teacher at school asked each student where their father worked, Marilyn answered that her father did not work. She assumed since he was always home, he didn't work.

Marilyn began playing the piano even before she started school. She had a gift from God, and she enjoyed it and used it to minister to others. She loved all kinds of music and often played the piano to relax. She was the Church Pianist or Organist most of her life.

In 1959 Marilyn graduated from Butler University with a Bachelor of Science. She then attended Indiana University, graduating in 1964 with a Master of Science in Education.

While Marilyn was in college, her mother passed away from cancer. Her father married Ethel, and they were together until he passed away.

Marilyn taught in Marion, IN for four years. She knew another teacher named Roberta Wilson. They decided to share an apartment. That arrangement lasted until Roberta's passing in 2006. They enjoyed traveling and visited many US sites and cities.