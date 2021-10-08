Marilyn Susan Wylie

ST. JOHN, IN — Marilyn Susan Wylie, age 74 of St. John, Indiana passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on October 4, 2021. Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband Norbert "Norm" John Wylie. Loving mother of Lisa Marie Kranz-Kudlo (Scott Kudlo) and Michelle Susan Kranz-Jaskae (Michael Jaskae). Marilyn was a loving and caring grandmother of Marissa Susanna Jaskae, Hunter William Kudlo, Madilyn Marie Jaskae, and Ashton Savanna Kudlo, also survived are many loving nieces and nephews, sister Sharon (late Millard) Davis. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving parents William and Anna Mary Kasher, and cherished brother William Larry Kasher.

Funeral services for Marilyn will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois beginning with closing prayers at 9:30 AM then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Father Bill McFarlane officiating. Marilyn will be laid to rest at St. John-St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the funeral home from 3:00 to 8:00 PM.