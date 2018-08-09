LANSING, IL - Marilyn Van Kuiken, age 87 of Lansing, Illinois passed away August 5, 2018. Marilyn was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is survived by her loving brother Jerry (Margaret) Van Kuiken and sister Claudia (David) Abraham. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Evert and Florence Van Kuiken, and sister Florence Jean (late Pereston) Brouwer.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:30 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery, Dolton, Illinois.
Marilyn served as a missionary on many overseas fields, the last being Kenya, Africa. She took great pride in serving her Lord. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to World Gospel Mission.