MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marilyn VanCuren- Scott 'Roro' age 60 of Merrillville, IN, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Methodist Hospital - Southlake Campus, with her loving family by her side. She was born July 13, 1958 to Dale and Carol (Elea) VanCuren in Gary, IN. On February 14, 2012, she married Robert Scott and he survives; also she is survived by her sisters: Sue (Gregory) Branson, Mary VanMeerbeek, Maggie Foor and Dorothy VanCuren; brothers: Dale (Kathy) VanCuren, George (Mary) VanCuren, Tony (Kim) VanCuren and Ottie (Michelle) VanCuren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Carol VanCuren. She cherished her cat, Lucky.
Marilyn was always happy and smiling. The family will receive friends at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555 on Monday, November 19, 2018 from 3:00 to- 7:00 p.m. in the Main Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Ronald D. Cooper officiating. 'Roro' will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends. May God Grant Her Eternal Rest.