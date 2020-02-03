Marilynn Edwards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marilynn was a voracious reader and instilled that love of reading in both of her daughters. She worked in bookstores, made regular trips to the library an adventure, kept dozens of shelves of books in her home, and swapped books with Elli and Susan every time they got together. She was an active member in book clubs in Noblesville and Fort Myers, FL.

This love of learning and teaching extended to her garden as well. The yard was her sanctuary and she turned it into a sanctuary for anyone who visited. She knew all of the plants and flowers species by their scientific names and could tell you what would flourish together and make for the most beautiful visual display. She became a Master Gardener in 2015, an Advanced Master Gardener in 2019, and logged hundreds of volunteer hours teaching others and making beautiful space for the public to enjoy.

If you didn't find Marilynn in the library, garden, or teaching someone, you would find her playing cards or volunteering at Conner Prairie when she was in Indiana or playing Mah Jongg and shelling at the beach during her winter months as a snowbird in Fort Myers, FL.