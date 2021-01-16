Marilynn J. Huge (nee Nurse)
HOBART, IN — Marilynn J. Huge (nee Nurse), was born in Gary, IN, to Ivor and Sarabel Nurse, now deceased.
She is survived by her son, Daniel (Barb) Huge, of Fishers, IN; daughter, Sara (Tom) Marlow, of Schererville, IN; two granddaughters, Amber (Adam) Sermersheim, of McCordsville, IN, and Nora Marlow, of Schererville, IN; and great-grandson, Colton Sermersheim. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Huge.
Marilynn attended Horace Mann Grade School and graduated in 1954 from Lew Wallace High School. She received a master's degree from IUN. She taught school in Gary for 30 years, having taught at Riley, Melton and Marquette.
Mrs. Huge was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She loved the Lord, her family and her church family. Our thanks to the Rev. Frederic Lams for 41 years of comfort and Christian love.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marilynn's honor may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6240 Grand Blvd., Hobart, IN 46342.
Please note the family requests that everyone please enter from the main entrance of the church as there will be social distancing protocols in place and that everyone wear a mask at all times, including in the sanctuary of the church.
Visitation is Monday, January 18, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6240 Grand Blvd., Hobart, IN. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 p.m. with the Rev. Frederic Lams officiating. Burial will be private at Calumet Park Cemetery. REES FUNERAL HOME HOBART CHAPEL completed arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.