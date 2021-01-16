Marilynn J. Huge (nee Nurse)

HOBART, IN — Marilynn J. Huge (nee Nurse), was born in Gary, IN, to Ivor and Sarabel Nurse, now deceased.

She is survived by her son, Daniel (Barb) Huge, of Fishers, IN; daughter, Sara (Tom) Marlow, of Schererville, IN; two granddaughters, Amber (Adam) Sermersheim, of McCordsville, IN, and Nora Marlow, of Schererville, IN; and great-grandson, Colton Sermersheim. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Huge.

Marilynn attended Horace Mann Grade School and graduated in 1954 from Lew Wallace High School. She received a master's degree from IUN. She taught school in Gary for 30 years, having taught at Riley, Melton and Marquette.

Mrs. Huge was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She loved the Lord, her family and her church family. Our thanks to the Rev. Frederic Lams for 41 years of comfort and Christian love.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marilynn's honor may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6240 Grand Blvd., Hobart, IN 46342.