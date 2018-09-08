IN LOVING MEMORY MARILYNN S. JOHNSON ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 10/31/1948-9/8/2017 GOD saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So, He put His arms around you and whispered, 'Come to me.' With tearful eyes we watched you suffer, and we saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands to rest. GOD broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Niece, Cheryl and Terry Ciociora; Nephew, Eugene G. Perosko; Great-niece, Terra and Josh Gallo and Loving Sister, Shirley Balcerak