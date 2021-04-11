Aug. 18, 1931 - March 5, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Marilynn V. Einspahr, age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Marilynn is survived by her children: Theresa (Richard) Combs and Timothy (Karen) Einspahr; grandchildren: William (Jessica) Werline, Rebecca (Jordan) Rizo and Eric Einspahr; great-grandchildren: Makenzie Einspahr and Elijah and Adriana Rizo; brother, Everett (Marilyn) Gudenschwager; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilynn was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Einspahr; parents: Albert and Cleo Gudenschwager; granddaughter, Kelsey Fortner; and sister, JoAn Youngmark.

Marilynn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She worked for the Crown Point Police Department for 20 years; serving as a Dispatcher, Secretary and Records Keeper. Marilynn was a former Navajo Saddle Club member, FOP member, Ross Township Historical Society member and the Western Winners 4-H Horse & Pony Leader. She was also a member of the Southlake County Agricultural Society. Marilynn loved collecting seashells.

A Private Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021.

To sign Marilynn's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.