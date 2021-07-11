Marilynne Bette Craig Engerski

Mom, or MeMe as we know her, pursued perfection with exacting standards in everything she did. Never the headliner, Marilynne was behind the success of many – from setting up baseball fields before little league games, enabling PTA meetings to run smoothly and supporting the myriad activities of her late husband, Rober;, her seven children; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was adamant we attend 8:00 a.m. church on Sundays and made sure we all had the opportunity to attend college. We will remember Marilynne not only for her masterful organization and commanding attention to detail, but also for skipping a grade in elementary school, teaching herself to play the piano beautifully, and wielding a financial savvy that rivaled the best on Wall Street.