Oct. 12, 1931 - June 27, 2021
AUSTIN, TX - We celebrate the life of Marilynne Bette Craig Engerski, 89, formerly of Highland, IN, San Antonio and recently Austin, who passed away peacefully June 27, 2021.
Mom, or MeMe as we know her, pursued perfection with exacting standards in everything she did. Never the headliner, Marilynne was behind the success of many – from setting up baseball fields before little league games, enabling PTA meetings to run smoothly and supporting the myriad activities of her late husband, Rober;, her seven children; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was adamant we attend 8:00 a.m. church on Sundays and made sure we all had the opportunity to attend college. We will remember Marilynne not only for her masterful organization and commanding attention to detail, but also for skipping a grade in elementary school, teaching herself to play the piano beautifully, and wielding a financial savvy that rivaled the best on Wall Street.
Marilynne is survived by daughter, Sheryl Sculley, along with Mike, Courtney Sculley and Matt McAllister, Collin and Amanda Sculley; son, Robert K. Engerski, along with Joan, Kevin and Meredith and Victoria, Morgan and Karson; son, Garry Engerski, along with Sheryl, Ethan and Lauren and Savannah, Evan and Amanda, Abby and Zaylee, Emilie and Erienne; daughter, Karen Jones, along with Rick, Kyle and Erin, Margaret and Francis, and Sarah and Tommy, Noah and Brinley Woroszylo; daughter, Michelle Barnard, along with Jeffrey, Alle and Ben VanWye, and Ian and Claire Barnard; daughter, Janelle Clifford, along with Jackson and Samantha, Mackenzie and Ellie; and daughter, Melanie Engerski, along with Andy, Samantha and Max Craig.
If you would like to honor Marilynne's memory, please consider supporting your church, your local school or your local library.