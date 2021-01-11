MUNSTER, IN - Mario A. Stella, age 74, Munster, Indiana resident, formerly of Indianapolis, Peoria, Berwyn and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Mario came to America in 1946 as an infant with his family from Naples, Italy. Graduate of Fenger High School. Graduate of University of Illinois Champaign received a Bachelors and Master Degree in Engineering. United States Air Force Veteran. Worked for the Illinois EPA, Zenith Corporation and Raybestos where he retired as Vice President of Sales.

Husband for 47 years of Patricia (nee Pawelski). Father of Richard (Tracy) and Daniel (Amanda) Stella. Grandfather of Adrianna and Ava Stella. Son of the late Tina Marie (nee Bisanti) and Anthony Stella. Brother of Lillian, Dennis (Gail Wrzaskowski) and Anthony (Lisa) Stella. Uncle and friend of many.

Mario enjoyed photography, biking and running. Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday January 12, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral services 8:00 p.m. Future inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Due to the pandemic, 10 people at a time during the visitation, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.