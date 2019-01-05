Mario F. Quintanilla, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mario F. Quintanilla, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He is survived by children: Cynthia A. Sosby and Mario F. (Carolyn) Quintanilla Jr.; grandchildren: Steven Rasala, Rebecca (Paul) Luebcke, Edwin (Daniella) Sosby; great grandchildren: Victoria, Lathan, Arianna, Ethan, Madelyn and Lucien; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Beatrice Quintanilla; parents, Hilario and Concepcion Quintanilla; sisters: Graciela Longoria and Glendora Flores.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME.
Mario was born in Monterrey, Mexico and raised in Texas. He was a proud Veteran of WWII having served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, and a member of American Legion Allied Post 369. Mario was a proud American and big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Mario retired from Inland Steel after 35 years of service. He attended St. John Cantius Church and later St. Stanislaus Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated.