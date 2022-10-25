Mario T. Pedavoli

Oct. 3, 1933 - Oct. 23, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Mario T. Pedavoli, 89, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Born in Valparaiso, IN on October 3, 1933 to the late Vincent James and Rosa (Pella) Pedavoli. A retired general supervisor with 39 years of service at McGill Manufacturing Company in Valparaiso. Veteran of the US Navy. Member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso American Legion Post 94, Valparaiso Fraternal Order of Eagles, Valparaiso BPOE Elks Lodge 500, 30 Year Club with McGill Manufacturing Co.

Survived by sons: Dr. Thomas (Brenda) Pedavoli, David (Shelane) Pedavoli, Jim (Kathy) Pedavoli; daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Boland; mother of children; Sadie Pedavoli; grandchildren: Brittany, Michael, Melanie (Jessie Huerta), Melissa, Marcus, Alexis (Jacob Rosado), Dominic, Nathan; great-grandson, Kamden (Rosado); sister, Rita Cooper; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by brothers: Domnick (Jim) Pedavoli and Joseph Pedavoli; sister, Mary Burrus.

Visitation with the family will be at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice or American Heart Association.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 219-462-3125