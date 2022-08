INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Marion Alex Jackson, 79, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.