VALPARAISO, IN - Marion Belle Gott, 95 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018. She was born October 30, 1923 to the late John and Vera (Riddle) Scoville and was a lifetime resident of Valparaiso. She married Dale 'Kelly' Gott on May 28, 1941 and the couple enjoyed 43 years together before his passing in 1984.
Marion is survived by daughters-in-law: Juanita Gott of Texas and Sharon Gott of Plymouth; sister, Florence Scoville of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Kim, Jeff, Tom, David, Jason, Kelly; great grandchildren: Garret, Ethan, Nathan, Bailey, Brinley,Denali, Isabel, Benjamin, Molly, and Cayden. She was preceded in death by her sons, Allen Gott and Dale Gott, and brother, Robert Scoville.
Marion will always be remembered for intense love for her family and extended family, her caring and kindness to others, her abounding energy, and her avid interest and participation in athletics. Marion was a life member of Calvary Church and did volunteer work, and mailings at Baptist Children's Home.
A Celebration of Marion's Life will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Noon at Calvary Church, 1325 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Valparaiso YMCA or Calvary Church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.