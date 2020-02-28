SCHERERVILLE, IN - Marion Elaine Teibel (nee Becker), age 93, of Schererville, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Marion is survived by her children: Judy (Alan Stephens) Teibel, Stephen (Debra) Teibel, James Teibel, and Diane (Jeff) Cousin; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and son, Glen.

Marion was born on April 1, 1926 in Highland. She graduated from Griffith High School and continued on to receive a Degree in Nursing in Cincinnati, OH.

Marion was married to Harold R. Teibel on January 17, 1948; they were married for 59 years. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed the sport of golf immensely. Her retirement years were spent residing in Indian Wells, CA.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, 7950 Marshall St., Merrillville, IN. Interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324.