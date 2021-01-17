 Skip to main content
Marion Everett Eaton

Apr. 6, 1930 - Jan. 10 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Marion Everett Eaton, age 90 of Portage, IN passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Portage. He was born on April 6, 1930 in Johnston City, IL to Harvey and Minnie Eaton.

Marion is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Catherine (Jackson) Eaton of Portage; two daughters: Gayla (David) Snellgrove, Kathie Gibson; four sons: Nelson Eaton, Donald Eaton, Ronald Eaton, David Eaton; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and three sisters.

Marion worked for many years at U.S. Gypsum Co.

A memorial service for Marion will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Inland Manor Baptist Church, 630 N. County Line Rd., Hobart, IN 46342. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

