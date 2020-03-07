WANATAH, IN - Marion G. Woodmaster 70, of Wanatah, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born August 27, 1949 in Gary, the daughter of Everett and Irene (Tarchala) Cleveland. Marion worked in quality control for Hunt Weston in Valparaiso and retired from Wal-Mart as a greeter. On July 26, 1985 she married Charles D. Woodmaster who survives in Wanatah. Also surviving are her children Theresa (Tom) Smith, Donald Howard, Jr. and Dana (Jim) Rance all of Wanatah; two grandchildren Taylor (Josh Bowman) Fuller of Valparaiso and Jadon Rance of Wanatah. Her surviving siblings are Everett (Michele) Cleveland, Jr. of Valparaiso, Barbara (Robert) Stobaugh of Wanatah, Ronald (Crises) Cleveland of Union Mills and Tina (Don) Hunter of Portage. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Donna Williams.