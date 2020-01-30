MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marion Ida Johnson (nee Koke), age 93, of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Marion is survived by her children: Janet (George) Sopher, Sharon Crocilla, Nancy Johnson and James (Dorinda) Johnson; grandchildren: Laurie Kogut, Greg Sopher, Lisa (Darren) Thompson, Teri (Tom) Heywood, Michele (Dan) Stone, Gina (Vince) Bruner, Diane (George) Ruff, Amy (Sean) Fitzgerald, Todd Carson, Matt (Meagan) Carson, Brad (Myriah) Johnson, Rachel Johnson and Peter Johnson; 25 great-grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Pete" Johnson; parents: August and Ida Koke; son, Robert "Bobby" Johnson; great-grandchild, Alexander Michael Johnson; nine siblings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marion was the owner of Johnson Studio of Dance for 36 years. She and her husband, Pete, were among the founding members of New Hope School for disabled children in Dolton, IL. New Hope is currently known as New Star in Schererville, IN. Marion was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in South Holland, IL. She loved spending time with her family and was fondly known to many as "Party Gram"!

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 31, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.