Sept. 10, 1929 - Nov. 3, 2022

Marion Landauer Bittner - a woman whose intelligence, grace, class, beauty and style stopped many in their tracks - died on peacefully at the Hartsfield Village Rehabilitation Center in Schererville, IN, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was 93.

Her adventure-filled life, one that often elicited the response, "She should have written a book," started on September 10, 1929, in Rulzheim, Germany where Marion was born. She lived there with her parents Erna Katz Heilberg and Salomon Landauer until they were forced to flee to the United States to escape the Holocaust.

She grew up in Natchez, MS, where she attended Natchez High School, and became the valedictorian of the class of 1948. The school newspaper once said that "the ideal girl would have a brain like Marion Landauer."

She then studied at Washington University in St. Louis, where she acquired a B.A. in Education and graduated in 1952. It was there that she met the love her life, Michael Bittner. Marion came from a devout Jewish family, while Michael came from a devout Catholic family. Family members on both sides were initially opposed to their interfaith marriage. However, after time, their mothers adjusted to the idea and ultimately became the best of friends. Michael and Marion's loving marriage lasted for 46 years until Michael's death in 2001.

Marion was an English teacher at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, IN, for approximately 5 years. Marion and Michael were long-time residents of East Chicago, IN, Munster, IN, and Schererville, IN.

Marion was an avid reader, a fashionista and a stellar baker. Most importantly, she invested as much time as she could in being a tremendous role model for her family. Marion leaves four children: Bruce Bittner, Mark (Gabriella) Bittner, Michele Bittner, and Lauren (Frank Severino) Bittner; three grandchildren: Ahndrea (Ryan) Van Den Elzen, Katie Bittner, and Kristi Bittner; and three great-grandchildren: Andrew Van Den Elzen, Charlie Van Den Elzen, and Edward Van Den Elzen; in addition to many cousins spread throughout the United States.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Temple Beth-EL, 10001 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN with a service to follow. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marion's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 511 Otis Bowen Dr., Munster, IN 46321. For the complete story of Marion's life, please go to www.burnskish.com.