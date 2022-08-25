 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion M. Crider (Gloser)

1924 - 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Marion M. Crider (Gloser) age 98, of Schererville, passed August 22, 2022.

Survived by her loving daughters: Nancy (John) Hill, Marion (Ronald) Hanson; grandchildren: Beth, Larry, Jamie, Kristin, Cathy and Bob; son-in-law Lyn Carpenter. Preceded in death by her husbands: George Gloser and Robert Crider; daughter Georgia Carpenter and grandson Chris Carpenter.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with Marion's family on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Marion was a member of the Ladies Shriners and Eastern Star.

