STUART, FL - Marion M. Veronesi, 72, of Stuart, FL and previously a long-time resident of Griffith, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Dale Veronesi; children John (Beth) Veronesi, David (Tanya) Veronesi, Matthew (Rachel) Veronesi; grandchildren Brandon, Elizabeth (Alex), Sarah (Jon), Katherine, Adam, Mia, and Tristan; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Madsen.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, January 28, 2019 from 3:00-6:30 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322, with a Memorial Service, at 6:30 PM, at the funeral home immediately following. Father Theodore Mens, officiating.
Marion was a talented crafter. She loved sewing, quilting, crocheting and knitting beautiful blankets and sewing gorgeous dresses for her granddaughters. She also enjoyed cooking wonderful Italian dishes, riding on the Harley with Dale and spending time in her rose garden. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area.
