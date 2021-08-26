Marion McCosh
Dec. 23, 1928 — Aug. 23, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN — Marion McCosh, age 92, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in Merrillville, IN.
Marion was born in Gary, IN, on December 23, 1928, to Arthur W. McCosh and Ruby M. McCosh (nee Vail). He was a 1946 graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, IN, and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN, and the American Institute of Banking in Chicago, IL.
On October 22, 1966, he married Eileen Swauger at the Centre Street Methodist Church in Cumberland, MD.
He was preceded in death by: his wife of 38 years in 2005; his parents; brothers: Melvin McCosh and Arthur R. McCosh; his sister, Marilyn McCosh; and his infant son.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a special friend, Betty Peters of Crown Point, IN.
Marion was a retired officer of the First National Bank of East Chicago. He was a fifty-five year member and a past master of Roosevelt Lodge #716, F. & A.M. and also served the lodge as treasurer for 26 years. He was a fifty-five year member and a past presiding officer of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite and a past chairman of the trustees for the Valley of South Bend. In 1993, he was coroneted a 33rd Degree Mason in Boston, MA. Marion was a member of Orak Shrine (Michigan City) and served as the editor of the "Orak Inkling". He was also a 50 year member and a past president of the Arab Patrol of Orak Shrine.
He was a member and a past director of the Royal Order of Jesters and a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon and the Royal Order of Scotland.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was also past president of the Southlake Dartball League and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hobart, IN.
Marion enjoyed traveling and had visited 48 of the 50 states in his country as well as 78 foreign countries.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Leah Peksenak officiating and the Roosevelt Masonic Lodge will also conduct a Masonic memorial service at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Marion's name to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Visit Marion's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.