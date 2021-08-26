Marion McCosh

Dec. 23, 1928 — Aug. 23, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Marion McCosh, age 92, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in Merrillville, IN.

Marion was born in Gary, IN, on December 23, 1928, to Arthur W. McCosh and Ruby M. McCosh (nee Vail). He was a 1946 graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, IN, and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN, and the American Institute of Banking in Chicago, IL.

On October 22, 1966, he married Eileen Swauger at the Centre Street Methodist Church in Cumberland, MD.

He was preceded in death by: his wife of 38 years in 2005; his parents; brothers: Melvin McCosh and Arthur R. McCosh; his sister, Marilyn McCosh; and his infant son.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a special friend, Betty Peters of Crown Point, IN.