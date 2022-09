Marion M. "Mickey" Ozretich, age 82, of Hammond passed away on Saturday September 17, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; and daughter Jennifer Phillips. Marion was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth Gorney.

Cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled.

Marion worked at Calumet Orthopedic for 51 years making prosthetics and braces. Marion loved and enjoyed his work and took much pride in what he did.