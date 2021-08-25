LOWELL, IN — Marion Nelson, 99, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday August 17, 2021, two months before her 100th birthday. She is survived by her children: Ken (JoAnne), Dave (Robin) and Kathy Nelson; grandchildren: K.C. (Annette) Nelson, Lori (Mark) Buss, Jeff Nelson and Matt (Megan) Nelson; seven great grandchildren and a great-great grandson; sisters: Lenora (Mike) DeLuca, Shirley (Lowell) James; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as, many close friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleve and a brother Irving.

Marion was an early bleacher bum starting in the 1940's and followed her Cubbies faithfully during the many years of ups and downs. She was very supportive of her children even as adults when she would attend athletic events that they were coaching at the high school level. She enjoyed attending many different activities at Lowell High School where her daughter taught. But perhaps her favorite thing to do was to attend Church followed by going out to breakfast every Sunday.