Marion (Noonie) Hoeppner

Nov. 6, 1932 — Jan. 21, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Marion (Noonie) Hoeppner went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2021, after a brief illness.

Noonie is survived by her two daughters: Jeri (late Bill) Darchuck and Karen (late Todd) Ciastko; four grandchildren: Jen Darchuck, Lindsay (Justin) Moseley, Michelle (Rob) Siri and Kevin (Lindsay) Darchuck. She adored her nine precious great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Barb (late Carl) Reinhardt, nieces, nephews and her "pea," Ruth (Mark) LaBuda. She will be missed by her feather and fur babies, Chloe and Gracie. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Melvin Hoeppner; parents, Albert and Leona Baganz; sister, Alberta Bingoe, and her buddy, Harley.

A Celebration of a life well lived is planned for Sunday, January 31, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN, at 1:30 pm. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the start of the service. (COVID-19 restrictions in place).

Philippians 1:3 "I thank my God in all my remembrance of you."

