MUNSTER, IN - Marion 'Red' Fulte, age 81, of Munster, IN, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018. Red is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dolores (nee Sajdyk); daughters: Janet (Ralph) Fulte Papesh of Munster, IN, Carrie (Tom) Fulte-Meyer of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren: Morgan Papesh and Samuel Meyer; canine companion, Mitzi; in-laws, Ann (late Doug) Crook, Pat (late Bob) Farkas, Carol (Wayne) Simmons; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother, Arthur (late Lorraine) Fulte; in-laws, Lucille (late Peter) Solan, Walter Sajdyk, Casimir Sajdyk Jr., Leon (Chris) Sajdyk.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME,14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main St. and Kennedy Ave.) with Deacon Napoleon Tabion officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the Solan Pruzin Funeral Home on Saturday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Services conclude at the Funeral Home.
Red was born in Shumway, IL and graduated from Beecher City High School. He was the owner of Calumet Electric Supply Corporation in East Chicago, IN. His accomplishments include being awarded the Lake Shore Chamber of Commerce East Chicago Business Man of the Year 2016, serving as past President of East Chicago Kiwanis Club, President of the Munster Lion's Club; where he was Munster Lion of the year in 2002 and named a Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated humanitarian services by Lions Clubs International Foundation. Red served as a board member for Hospice of the Calumet Area, a member of the Munster Economic Development Commission, and a board member of the Carnegie Library Foundation. He was a proud supporter of Humane Indiana (Humane Society) and IBEW Local 697. Red was known for his strong work ethic, mentoring, giving back to the community and his zest for life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Humane Indiana (Humane Society), or Indiana Lions Cancer Control.