Marion Stepniewski

Aug. 5, 1948 — Feb. 26, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Marion Stepniewski, 72, died February 26, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley; his son, Brian (Mike Kwiatek); siblings, Rich Stepniewski (his twin brother), Adam (Kathe) Stennis and Barbara (David) Funk; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his mother, Sophie Stepniewski.

Marion served as police officer for 22 years in the Highland Police Department. He was an avid golfer, film aficionado, and social butterfly. He especially loved his Thursdays with Rich. He was loved and appreciated by all who knew him, and will be missed.

The family also wishes to thank Doctor Gandhi who helped extend Marion's life and the paramedics and Highland Police Department, for their kindness and caring at this difficult time.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 5, 2021, at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon; prayer service from noon to 1:00 p.m. with burial following.