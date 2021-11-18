Apr. 23, 1928 - Nov. 16, 2021

HOBART, IN - Marion Strnatka (nee Andresen), age 93, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Marion was born in Chicago, IL, and spent many years in Whiting and later Hobart.

Marion is survived by her children: Lynne (Tony) Pistello, Karen Ciszewski, Pearl (Wayne) Wallace; grandchildren: Steve (Elias), Garrett (Dianna), Erick (Crystal), Amanda; great grandchildren: Payton, Gavin, Coraline, Hailey, Brock, Courtney, Alex, Abby; adopted grandchildren: Jaiden, Lilly, the Cunningham children, Logan, Cohen.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Strnatka.

Marion was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Whiting. She was a member of The Hobart Maria Reiner Senior Center. She liked to do word search puzzles, adult coloring books, playing bunco, but mostly loved visiting with family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410.

Funeral Services will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 E 78th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410.