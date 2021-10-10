 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marisa N. Hudson

Marisa N. Hudson

Marisa N. Hudson

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED DAUGHTER AND SISTER MARISA N. HUDSON

On Her 16th Year In Heaven with Our Lord & Savior

Forever we thank You Jesus, Marisa is with You. For this short time we are apart, but compared to Eternity, we will be together forever. Hallelujah!

Acts 16:31 says, "Believe on the Lord Jesus and you shall be saved, you and your house." Are you ready? It's your choice, choose Jesus-Life Eternal. He is the God of Hope, Peace and Joy.

None of us are guaranteed our next breath---be ready for Him.

Marisa's family, the Hudsons: Dad, Mom, Chuck, Jon, Beth, Lillian and Elliott and The Fadell families. Marisa is in our future, waiting for her family what a glorious REUNION.

"People Get Ready", song by Chrystal Lewis.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts