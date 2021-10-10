IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED DAUGHTER AND SISTER MARISA N. HUDSON

On Her 16th Year In Heaven with Our Lord & Savior

Forever we thank You Jesus, Marisa is with You. For this short time we are apart, but compared to Eternity, we will be together forever. Hallelujah!

Acts 16:31 says, "Believe on the Lord Jesus and you shall be saved, you and your house." Are you ready? It's your choice, choose Jesus-Life Eternal. He is the God of Hope, Peace and Joy.

None of us are guaranteed our next breath---be ready for Him.

Marisa's family, the Hudsons: Dad, Mom, Chuck, Jon, Beth, Lillian and Elliott and The Fadell families. Marisa is in our future, waiting for her family what a glorious REUNION.

"People Get Ready", song by Chrystal Lewis.