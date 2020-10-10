Marisa N. Hudson

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED DAUGHTER AND SISTER MARISA N. HUDSON 15 YEARS WITH JESUS

We thank You King Jesus that You have Marisa in Your arms.

We thank You for Your free-gift of salvation, Romans 10:9-11

Thank You, Lord. Marisa is in our future, not in our past. You have given us eternity with her, Acts 16:31.

Our God of Peace, Love and Hope, we thank You forever.

Love from Dad, Mom, Chuck, Jon, Beth, Lillian, and Elliot Hudson & Fadell Families.