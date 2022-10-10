Marisa N. Hudson
Oct. 10, 2005 - Oct. 10, 2022
Missing our precious beloved Marisa always. But knowing she is with our Lord and Savior our solid Hope of eternity with her. She is in our future Praise God! He is our only Hope an is Love no matter what we've done. He is our Redeemer, our Salvation.LWe are not guaranteed our next breath! Be ready! Thank you forever King Jesus!
Dad, Mom, Chuck and Ramsina Teel, Jon, Beth, Lillian and Elliott Hudson. Hudson and Fadell Families. God is Love!
"People Get Ready" song by Crystal Lewis Roman's 10:9, Eph 2:8-9, John 3:16