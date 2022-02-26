 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marjorie A. Harvey

Marjorie A. Harvey

Dec. 12, 1929 - Feb. 13, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Marjorie A. Harvey, 92, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was born December 12, 1929 in New Castle, IN to Gordon and Lora (Zirkle) Lewis, received a B.A. from Indiana University and her Master's degree in Music Education from Ball State University. Her 30-year career as an orchestra instructor took her from Concord Schools to Elkhart Schools where she retired in 1983. Marjorie was an avid golfer, bridge player, world traveler, and violinist in the Elkhart Symphony.

On April 4, 1955 she married W. Joe Harvey who preceded her in death in 2007. Survivors include their children: Dwight (Kiko) Harvey of Atlanta, GA and Cynthia (Tom) Schnabel of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Aaron) Martin, Elaine Schnabel (Michael Stuck), Casey Harvey and Haley Harvey; and great-grandchildren: Graham, Cooper and Robin Harvey. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Martha Cross Booth and brother, Warren Lewis.

A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Pines Retirement Village.

