VALPARAISO, IN - Marjorie A. Harvey, 92, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was born December 12, 1929 in New Castle, IN to Gordon and Lora (Zirkle) Lewis, received a B.A. from Indiana University and her Master's degree in Music Education from Ball State University. Her 30-year career as an orchestra instructor took her from Concord Schools to Elkhart Schools where she retired in 1983. Marjorie was an avid golfer, bridge player, world traveler, and violinist in the Elkhart Symphony.