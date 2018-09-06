With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Marjorie A. Kaufman (Iverson) announces her unexpected passing on September 2, 2018.
Born on October 15, 1939 to Nels and Alice Iverson, Marjorie was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed. Marjorie is survived by her daughter , Loryann Ritchie; son, David Kaufman and daughter, Lisa (Doug) Strickley; brother, Lawrence (Margaret) Iverson; sister, Linda (Ray) Valente, grandchildren, Adam Ritchie, Erin Ritchie, Jessica Kulakowski, Emma and Elyssa Strickley, as well as great grandchildren, Godric, Chase and Leandra and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Nels and Alice Iverson; son - Stephen(Beverly) Ritchie, son, Timothy Ritchie; brother, Robert (Sue) Iverson; brother, Richard Iverson; brother-in-law Ray, and nephew, Mark Koves. Marjorie retired from Walmart after many years of service. She was an avid Cub fan and enjoyed making memories with her family. She loved her family with immeasurable devotion and was a constant source of strength and wisdom. Marjorie will be desperately missed by all who were blessed enough to know her. In accordance with Marjorie's wishes, a celebration of her life will be held amongst immediate family only. BURS FUNERAL HOME, CAROWN POINT, entrusted with arrangements.