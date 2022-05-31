Marjorie A. Varner

Sept. 9, 1927 - April 4, 2022

HAMMOND - Marjorie A. Varner, age 94, of Hammond, passed away on April 4, 2022. She was born September 9, 1927.

Her mother, Lillie Varner; stepfather, John Varner; sister, Joanne Varner; brother, John Varner; and nephew, Michael Varner, have preceded her in death.

Marjorie attended Indiana University in Bloomington and received a bachelor of arts degree. She also attended the business school at Northwestern University in Chicago and received an MBA with a concentration in finance. She retired from Chase bank in Chicago where she was a corporate banker.

She was a member of First United Lutheran Church in Hammond and American Association of University Women. Marjorie was a subscriber to the Lyric Order in Chicago and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She enjoyed local theater as well. She also enjoyed swimming and skiing; but her greatest hobby was owning and riding her horse.

It was a good life, good family, good health, and good friends. Thank you, Jesus.

Burns-Kish Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.