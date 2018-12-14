WHEATFIELD, IN - Marjorie A. Volante, 72, died December 9, 2018 in Olean, NY. Born in Wheatfield, IN, she was the daughter of Charles and Agnes Duttlingler. She first worked as a teacher for St. Theresa Grade School and later worked in Allegany, NY as a substitute teacher for 20 years. She practiced her catholic faith by teaching religion and volunteering. Marge is survived by her husband Charles Volante; three children, Teresa Volante of Takoma Park, Md., Matthew Volante of Houston, TX, and Jeff Volante of Laurel, MD; four sisters, Marilyn (Tom) Hartman of Toledo, OH, Delores (Bob) Dixon of Demotte, IN, Donna (Jim) Kearney of Sumter, SC, and Loretta (Doug) Kosloske of Hebron, IN; three brothers, Joseph (Donna) Duttlinger of Kouts, IN, John (Cathe) Duttlinger of Kouts, IN, and Daniel (Lori) Duttlinger of Jupiter, FL; a sister-in-law, Linda Duttlinger; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial is December 15, 2018 at St. Bonaventure Church, Allegany, NY. Memorials to American Diabetes Association, 4955 N. Bailey Avenue #217, Amherst, NY 14226. Read complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com.