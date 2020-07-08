Marjorie Alger (Meyer)

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL — Marjorie Alger (Meyer), 93, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Vicki (David) Towasnicki, and son, Robert (Gracionei) Alger; grandchildren, Robyn (Donald) Williams, Ryan (Lauren) Towasnicki, Abby (Jake) Weisman and Zachary (Emily) Alger; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Towasnicki, Makayla Towasnicki, Audrey Williams and Jacob Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Alger; sister, Alyce J. Davis; and brothers, William Meyer, Robert Meyer and Richard Meyer.

Family gravesite service on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN, with Pastor Ken Puent officiating.

Marjorie loved her life in Florida playing cards, bingo and going to the casino. For further information contact RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME at 219-980-5555

