Marjorie Ann Austin Lekner

July 17, 1935 — Oct. 6, 2021

Marjorie was born July 17, 1935, in Gary, Indiana. Her parents were John L. Austin and Marjorie Engel Austin. She had two brothers, Richard (deceased) and John R., living in California. A sister, Susan Austin Wesley (deceased).

Marge spent her younger life in the West because of a heart condition. She graduated from Lew Wallace, Michigan State and Chicago University (Doctorate Degree). She married John Lekner and moved to Wellington, New Zealand.

Survived by daughter, Poppy and son, Dayton. Three grandchildren: Elia, Rommy, Thomas and son-in-law, Jamee Law.

Marjorie was associated with Wellington University for many years.

