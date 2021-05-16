May 4, 1935 - April 23, 2021
Marjorie Ann Berdine Lea passed away on April 23, 2021. She lived a huge life bringing joy and love to many. She passed in peace at home with her son, Danny Lea and granddaughter, Kristin Prandini and loving dog, Benji at her side.
Margie was born and raised in North Hammond and graduated from Hammond High. She married her high school sweetheart, Norman Lea who preceded her in death in 2002. She is also preceded in death of her daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Lea Hayes and her parents: Neil and Dorothy Berdine.
She is survived by her son, Danny Lea, currently living in Vidalia, GA. She is also survived by her sister, Dottie and husband, Richard Holler; brothers: Jim and wife, Joyce Berdine, Bill and wife, Sharon Berdine, John and wife, Gina Berdine. She is also survived by her granddaughters: Kristin and husband, Chase Prandini, Kathryn and husband, Chad Mason; great grandsons: Benjamin and Max, and Barbara Lea. She has two grandsons: Matthew Bishop and Ryan Bishop.
Margie was an active member in Covenant Presbyterian Church of Hammond and First Methodist of Cutler Bay, FL, and First Methodist of Vidalia, GA. She loved to sing, and she sang in the choir at all these churches. She worked in many unique jobs such as the ice cream server at The Igloo ice cream store in Hammond, now known as El Taco Real, Avon Lady and Cafeteria support at Morton High School, she retired as one of the first female mangers in Publix Supermarkets in Miami, FL.
After her husband, Norman passed Margie traveled the world and loved to take pictures and share her adventures with numerous photo albums and stories. She was the greatest mom on Earth, and I was honored to spend the last five years with her living with me. She loved to watch the deer in our back yard and numerous birds. Her favorite were the pair of Red Shouldered Hawks. Mom brought great joy and love to everyone she met. I was truly blessed to be her son. Now, she is dancing with my dad again.
Family graveside service will be held at Concordia Cemetery. Please contact Danny Lea for details.