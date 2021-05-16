May 4, 1935 - April 23, 2021

Marjorie Ann Berdine Lea passed away on April 23, 2021. She lived a huge life bringing joy and love to many. She passed in peace at home with her son, Danny Lea and granddaughter, Kristin Prandini and loving dog, Benji at her side.

Margie was born and raised in North Hammond and graduated from Hammond High. She married her high school sweetheart, Norman Lea who preceded her in death in 2002. She is also preceded in death of her daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Lea Hayes and her parents: Neil and Dorothy Berdine.

She is survived by her son, Danny Lea, currently living in Vidalia, GA. She is also survived by her sister, Dottie and husband, Richard Holler; brothers: Jim and wife, Joyce Berdine, Bill and wife, Sharon Berdine, John and wife, Gina Berdine. She is also survived by her granddaughters: Kristin and husband, Chase Prandini, Kathryn and husband, Chad Mason; great grandsons: Benjamin and Max, and Barbara Lea. She has two grandsons: Matthew Bishop and Ryan Bishop.