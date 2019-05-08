Marjorie Ann Miller (nee Peters)
PHOENIX, AZ - Marjorie Ann Miller age 99 of Phoenix, AZ, originally Munster, IN passed away on May 1, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Vernon G. Miller and sister, Lucille Rueth. Dearest mother of Marilyn (Loren) Hecker, Elaine Sievers, Barbara (Michael) Lengyel, Ken (Pat) Miller, Mary Jo (Scott) Holly, and Janice Miller. Grandmother of Tony Bercik, Scott Hecker, Lori Flacke, Kristan Sievers-Coffer, Stephanie Barrett, Lisa Calderon, Michele Rubin, Julieanne Lengyel, Christopher Lengyel, Emily Holly, Jayne Heinrich, Jennifer Bravo, Jeanette Bravo, and Jeffrey Bravo. Great-grandmother of 17. Special nieces: Dianne Wides and Kathleen Bondhus. Special nephew, Richard Rueth.
A member of St. Thomas More Church from 1956-2015, the Altar and Rosary Society and a 70+ year member of the Pi Epsilon Kappa sorority. After her move to AZ, she lived with her granddaughter, Jennifer. She was cared for by her daughter Janice and shared her days with grandchildren Jeanette and Jeffrey.
Visitation at KISH FUNERAL HOME, Munster, May 10th from 4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. A mass of Christian burial, May 11th at 10:00a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Share Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box. 400 Rolling Meadows, IL 46371-0400 or Hospice of the Valley 2020 E. Woodside Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85297. Marjorie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed dearly by her family.