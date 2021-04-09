Marjorie B. Glodkowski (nee Grzelak)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL — Marjorie B. Glodkowski (nee Grzelak), 98, late of South Holland and formerly of South Chicago.

Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Alexander ''Tunney'' Glodkowski; devoted mother of Margaret Rose Noble, Susan (Joe) Lawson and the late Dave (Carolyn) Glodkowski; loving sister-in-law of Betty De Wolf; preceded in death by seven siblings; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Marge's faith was very important to her throughout her life, and she was an active parishioner of St. Mary Magdalene and Holy Ghost Catholic churches. She was an active member of many organizations including the Holy Ghost Friendly Neighbors Association and Sanctuary Guild.

Lying-in-state Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 880 E. 154th St., South Holland. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com