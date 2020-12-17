Sept. 6, 1933 - Dec. 14, 2020

NEW BUFFALO, MI - Marjorie Dalzotto, 87, of New Buffalo, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel & Cremation Services, New Buffalo. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in Marjorie's name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or Lakeside United Methodist Church in Lakeside, MI. Those wishing to sign Marjorie's Memory Book online may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.

Marjorie was born September 6, 1933 in Gary, IN to Lawrence and Wilma (Barnes) Singleton. On May 22, 1954, she married William Dalzotto in Gary, IN. Marjorie devoted her life to raising her children and caring for her family. While her children were still young, she returned to school to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Indiana University. Marjorie was employed for twenty-three years by New Buffalo Public Schools as an elementary teacher, retiring in 1997. She was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church.