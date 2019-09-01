{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Marjorie Dean age 90, of East Chicago passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Survivors one son, Bruce Dean; one brother, Alvin (Jean) Purham; step daughter, Ida Mae Dean; goddaughter, Emma Jean Hicks and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Eugene Dean and daughter, Janice Dean.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Dean and Purham families during their time of loss.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.