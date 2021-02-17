Marjorie J. Wohrle (nee Kuzma)

WHITING, IN — Marjorie J. Wohrle (nee Kuzma), 93, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Park Place of St. John, IN. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis E. Wohrle who passed away October 7, 1980; loving mother of James, John, David and the late Thomas; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four brothers: John, James, Bernard and Michael Kuzma; and three sisters, Mary Mateja, Irene Curtis and Anemarie Mamula Zurbriggan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. There was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Marge Wohrle was born on December 5, 1927, to Michael and Mary Kuzma. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1946. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and "Golden Times." She was a retiree of the Inland Steel Co., East Chicago. Margie was devoted to her family, her church and she loved to go dancing. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund, c/o St. John Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.