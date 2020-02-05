VALPARAISO, IN - Marjorie Jean Moore Martinovich, age 90, of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Margie was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 23, 1929 to John E. and Lillian Moore. Margie was a former resident of Whiting, Indiana, the East Side of Chicago, and Crown Point, Indiana, before moving to Valparaiso a few years ago.

She married Frank E. Martinovich in 1951 and was the loving mother of the late Michael (Suzanne), Steven (Catherine), Daniel (Christine), Kathleen (Clint) Dunlap, Elizabeth (Joseph) Glinski, Margaret (Herbert) Pesdan, and the late James (Ann Marie) Martinovich.

Margie dearly loved her children and their spouses, her 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Margie is also survived by her sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Dorothy Fasiang and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; sons, James and Michael, her parents, sister, Elizabeth Moore; and brother, John Moore.

She will be greatly missed. Keenly interested in history, especially family history, Margie was an avid reader, and loved to spend a quiet afternoon sitting with a good book, a cup of tea, and her cats.

Services have been held.