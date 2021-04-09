Marjorie K. Olson

Marjorie Kay Olson

Apr. 23, 1949 — Apr. 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Marjorie Kay Olson, 71, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was born April 23, 1949, in Valparaiso to Ernest O. Olson and Barbara (Dick) Olson.

Marjie was a member at Liberty Bible Church, where she was active in Friendship Class. She was also a charter member of Opportunity Enterprises, an auxiliary member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association, and involved with Joni and Friends. Marjie loved to socialize, make friends and spend time with family. She enjoyed puzzles, dogs, coloring, bowling and embroidery cross stitching.

Marjie is survived by her sisters, Vivian (Paul) McKenzie and Jane Gilmore; 17 nieces and nephews; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kerry Kring; and several aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joni and Friends, P.O. Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376.