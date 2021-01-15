Marjorie L. Heckel (nee West)

Marjorie was born January 12, 1921, in East Chicago, IN, to parents William and Celia (nee Hart) West. Marjorie lived most of her life in Crown Point. Her interests included playing piano, collecting antiques and cooking. She was a former member of The Questers, an organization that promotes education in the fields of historical preservation and restoration. She also wrote a weekly cooking column for the Lake County Star, and may be remembered for playing the piano at the former Bon Appetit restaurant in Crown Point.