Marjorie L. Heckel (nee West)
Jan. 12, 1921 — Jan. 9, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Marjorie L. Heckel (nee West), 99, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Marjorie is survived by her five children: Judy (Ron) Backus, Jack (Jan) Lord, Donna (Alan Olsen) Coleman, Susan Heckel and David (Susan) Heckel; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of seven.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Celia West.
Marjorie was born January 12, 1921, in East Chicago, IN, to parents William and Celia (nee Hart) West. Marjorie lived most of her life in Crown Point. Her interests included playing piano, collecting antiques and cooking. She was a former member of The Questers, an organization that promotes education in the fields of historical preservation and restoration. She also wrote a weekly cooking column for the Lake County Star, and may be remembered for playing the piano at the former Bon Appetit restaurant in Crown Point.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
Contributions in her honor can be made to the Lake County Historical Society Museum at https://cpcourthouse.com/donations/